Two killed as car falls into gorge

Two persons were killed and as many injured on Wednesday when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The mishap occurred near Nagthali Mani when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle, Sub Inspector Dipendra Chauhan said.

Two persons, including the driver, were killed on the spot. They were identified as 32-year-old Gabbar Singh and 35-year-old Pramod Nautiyal. Two injured persons, Ayush Rana and Suraj, were rushed to CHC Chinyalisaur from where Rana was referred to the district hospital. Suraj was discharged after the first aid.