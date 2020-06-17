10 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's total COVID-19 cases count stands at 368 after 10 more positive cases were reported on Wednesday.

The total number of cases include 56 active cases and six deaths due to the virus, the UT's Health Department said. The number of cured patients stands at 306.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. (ANI)