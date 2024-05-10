NERSA approves Sasol Gas application for maximum gas price

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has granted approval to Sasol Gas (Pty) Ltd. for its proposed maximum gas prices for the fiscal year running from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025. This decision aligns with the objectives of the Gas Act, aiming to support the policy imperatives outlined within the act.

According to NERSA, Sasol Gas's application was based on a 'cost-plus' principle from the 2023 Methodology. The approved prices will take effect on 1 July 2024 and will remain in force until the approval of subsequent maximum prices by the regulator.

The approved maximum prices are as follows:

R84/GJ per annum for end-user customers from 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024.R79.

80/GJ per annum for traders and resellers in the same period, with a minimum mandated discount of 5% off the maximum gas energy price for these groups.

Additionally, the prices will undergo quarterly adjustments, with a three-month lag in their implementation, persisting until 30 June 2025.

NERSA emphasized that the decision to set these prices was made after considering the provisions of the Gas Act of 2001 and associated regulations, ensuring that the prices are both fair and reasonable. The decision and a detailed document explaining the reasons for these determinations are available on the NERSA website at www.nersa.org.za. The approved prices are exclusive of VAT.