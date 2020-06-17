Six more people test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 85, an official said on Wednesday. According to Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar, 73 results of COVID-19 testing were received by the authorities, of which six were positive.

He said all the 85 virus patients in the district are at Medical College Begarajpur. A total of 115 COVID-19 patients in the district have recovered so far, the official added.