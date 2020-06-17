Private industries told to enforce steps against COVID-19

Industrial units in the Union Territory were on Wednesday asked to strictly enforce measures to protect employees from the COVID-19 infection. Revenue and Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan made this request as Puducherry has reported infection of over 10 workers in a privately managed mask-producing industry.

At a joint meeting of entrepreneurs at the Collectorate, he called upon them to effectively enforce social distancing, sanitation and compulsory wearing of masks. The workers should undergo testing everyday to stem the spread of the infection in the industries, an official press release said.

District Collector T Arun, Secretary to Industries Priyadharshini and officials of the Industries Department and Revenue department participated in the meeting. PTI COR NVG NVG