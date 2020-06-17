Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani sector
Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 7.15 pm.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
