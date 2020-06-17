Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:16 IST
CRPF official succumbs to COVID-19

A CRPF official has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll from the disease in the country's largest paramilitary force to five, officials said on Wednesday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also reported 35 fresh cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus-affected personnel to 783 out of which 338 are active while 440 patients have recovered.

Among the latest cases, the maximum are from units based in Kashmir and a few other units, the officer said. "A 55-year-old head constable passed away on Monday at the AIIMS located in Haryana's Jhajjar. The official was posted in the 5th battalion of the force," a senior CRPF officer said.

It was not immediately clear if the official was suffering from an existing health issue. This is the fifth COVID-19 death in the about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong force.

Among the paramilitary forces or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) this is the 16th death. The Central Industrial Security Force has reported five deaths, Border Security Force three, Sashastra Seema Bal two and one casualty has taken place in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police till now.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief..

