Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continue to restrict train and air travel to Odisha till June-end: Patnaik to PM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to continue with the restrictions on train and air travel to Odisha at least till the end of June to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:32 IST
Continue to restrict train and air travel to Odisha till June-end: Patnaik to PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to continue with the restrictions on train and air travel to Odisha at least till the end of June to contain the spread of COVID-19. He made this request during the second phase of the prime minister's video-conference with chief ministers.

"June is the toughest month for Odisha because a large number of migrants have returned and the monsoon has also started. Hence, Government of India should continue with the restrictions on train and air travel to Odisha," Patnaik said. He also drew the prime minister's attention to the fact that some people from Odisha were still stranded in the Gulf countries. "The Government of India should take steps to bring them back as most of them are engaged in low-paying jobs," Patnaik said.

He underlined the difficulties of the students set to appear in all-India examinations like the NEET, JEE-Main, CLAT etc. "The national-level entrance examinations should be conducted only after the state level Plus-II examinations are completed," the chief minister said. The state government, which has adopted different strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19, anticipates that regular train and flight services will add to the number of people who have returned to the state during the pandemic. So far, as many as 5,56,443 Odias have returned to the state, including 2,498 on Wednesday.

People are returning by trains, buses, other vehicles and also by special planes. More than 2.5 lakh people have already returned to the state by 239 Shramik Special trains, an official said. Odisha's COVID-19 tally increased after the arrival of migrant workers from states with a large number of coronavirus cases such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh etc.

Similarly, more than 2,000 people have returned to Odisha by planes from the UAE, the US, Kuwait, Oman, Nepal and other countries. Incidentally, Odisha's first positive coronavirus case was an Italy returnee, an official said, adding that therefore, the BJD government wants to restrict train and air travel to the state in June as with the onset of monsoon, the flu-like disease is likely to get aggravated.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Wednesday seeking bail. Singh and another accused...

Rajasthan BJP chief appeals to party workers to use local goods, shun Chinese products

Amid tensions between India and China, the BJP will appeal to its workers to use local goods instead of foreign products, especially Chinese, partys state president Satish Poonia said on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the killing of 2...

IYC activists detained while trying to hold 'commemoration meet' in front of Chinese embassy

Indian Youth Congress IYC activists were detained by police on Wednesday while trying to hold a commemoration meeting in front of the Chinese embassy here to honour the Army personnel killed in a face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan in ...

COVID-19: Govt to reimburse cost of pulse oximeter purchased by CGHS beneficiaries

The government has decided to reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by Central Government Health Scheme CGHS beneficiaries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an office memorandum issued by the Union health ministry on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020