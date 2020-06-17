Left Menu
COVID-19: No solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra

The decision not to hold solar eclipse fair at Kurukshetra is being taken in view of the COVID-19 situation, Khadgata said in an official statement. The prohibitory orders would be valid in a one-kilometre radius of Baramsarovar and Sanihat Sarovars here, he added.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:48 IST
No fair will be held here in Kurukshetra on upcoming solar eclipse on June 21 amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Wednesday. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata disallowed the fair by imposing prohibitory order under Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code with immediate effect. The provision bans the assembly of more than four persons.

The order also banned the holding of the solar eclipse fair in the city as well as within one km of holy tanks at Pehowa and other religious places in Kurukshetra district. The decision not to hold solar eclipse fair at Kurukshetra is being taken in view of the COVID-19 situation, Khadgata said in an official statement.

The prohibitory orders would be valid in a one-kilometre radius of Baramsarovar and Sanihat Sarovars here, he added. Necessary directions in this regard have been issued to the police and other concerned officers to take appropriate steps from June 19 onwards to ensure complete ban on the entry of devotees and pilgrims to holy tanks, he said.

Violators would be charged under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant). During normal times, thousands of devotees from various parts of the country reach Kurukshetra on the occasion of the solar eclipse to take a dip in the holy ponds here.

An annular solar eclipse will take place on June 21..

