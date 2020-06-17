IYC activists detained while trying to hold 'commemoration meet' in front of Chinese embassy

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists were detained by police on Wednesday while trying to hold a 'commemoration meeting' in front of the Chinese embassy here to honour the Army personnel killed in a face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan in eastern Ladakh. Led by IYC president Srinivas BV and in-charge Krishna Allaveru, the activists were detained as they began their march on Shantipath with candles in hand. They were taken to Mandir Marg police station, said national media in-charge of IYC Amrish Ranjan Pandey.

A senior police officer said activists numbering around 20 were later released from the police station. In an IYC statement, Srinivas said, "China needs to be a taught a lesson and given a taste of their own medicine. The government must take all necessary actions. The nation stands behind its armed forces in whatever action is thought expedient." The Indian Youth Congress demands that the government takes "strict military and diplomatic action" against the Chinese "aggressors", so that "the martyrdom of our soldiers does not go in vain", Allavaru said.

"The Chinese troops must return every inch of Indian territory. Anything less would be disrespecting the Indian Army martyrs," he said, adding the nation remains indebted to these great souls, who against all adversities, laid down their lives for the 135 crore Indian while protecting the motherland. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number..