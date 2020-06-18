Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Chinese equipment in upgradation of 4G faculties, DoT to tell BSNL

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has firmly decided to tell Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in its up-gradation to 4G network, which is the part of its rehabilitation package, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:56 IST
No Chinese equipment in upgradation of 4G faculties, DoT to tell BSNL
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has firmly decided to tell Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in its up-gradation to 4G network, which is the part of its rehabilitation package, according to sources. The Department has also conveyed to rework the tender in this regard, they added.

Moreover, they stated that the Department is also actively considering steps to convey to private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on made-in-China equipment. "Network security of equipment by Chinese companies has always raised concerns," sources said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian caveThree rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons are going on display in an aquarium at Slovenias Postojna Cave, one of the countrys big...

Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow users to tweet using their voice, capturing up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet.The feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apples iOS plat...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Ahead of Trump rally in Oklahoma, coronavirus cases surge in several statesJust days before U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the country since p...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out howThe Primetime Emmy Awards for television, one of the biggest events on the showbusiness calendar, are going a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020