Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to launch rural public work scheme to help migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch a "massive" rural public works scheme to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:28 IST
PM to launch rural public work scheme to help migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch a "massive" rural public works scheme to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown. The 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' will be launched by the prime minister on June 20 through video in the  presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.

The programme will be launched from village Telihar, Block Beldaur of Khagaria district of Bihar. Chief ministers of five other states and some Union ministers will also participate in the virtual launch. A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 "returnee" migrant workers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 aspirational districts, the statement said. These districts are estimated to cover about two-thirds of such migrant workers, it said.

Villages across 116 districts in the six states will join this programme through the Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore. The scheme will be a coordinated effort by 12 different ministries, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport and Highways, Mines, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Roche Pharma India expands partnership with Cipla for key oncology medicines

Drug firm Roche Pharma India on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with domestic pharma major Cipla to further improve access to its key oncology medicines in India. Roche Pharma India has signed a distribution agreement with Cip...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No reclosing the United StatesPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavir...

US congrats India on UNSC election, says looking ahead to working with it on global peace, security

The US has extended a warm welcome to India on its election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and said that it looks forward to working with New Delhi in the powerful organ of the United Nations on the issues of internati...

Fitch cuts India's sovereign rating outlook to 'negative'

Fitch cut its outlook on Indias sovereign rating to negative from stable on Thursday and forecast a 5 contraction in growth for the current fiscal year, saying the coronavirus outbreak was extracting a heavy toll on the economy. The coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020