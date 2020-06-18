Left Menu
Road accident claims three lives in UP's Bahraich

The accident took place late on Wednesday night in the Fakharpur police station area when Pawan Singh (42), Sanjay (22) and Prem Lal (37 ) were standing at a roadside shop and the truck carrying LPG cylinders hit them, DSP Jang Bahadur Yadav said.

Three people were killed after being hit by a truck on the Bahraich-Lucknow road here, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late on Wednesday night in the Fakharpur police station area when Pawan Singh (42), Sanjay (22) and Prem Lal (37 ) were standing at a roadside shop and the truck carrying LPG cylinders hit them, DSP Jang Bahadur Yadav said. While Prem Lal died on the spot, Pawan and Sanjay were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Both Pawan and Sanjay were employed in a nearby petrol pump. Prem Lal was Sanjay’s uncle. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a search has been launched to trace the truck and its driver, the DSP said.

