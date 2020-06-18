Key accused in killing of SFI leader in Kerala surrenders

Nearly two years after the sensational killing of an SFI leader in Ernakulam, a key accused in the case surrendered before a court here on Thursday, police said. The 23-year-old man had been absconding since the killing of Abhimanyu, who was a final year degree student of Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.

Sahal Hamsa, an activist of Campus Front and its parent outfit Popular Front of India, is the 10th accused in the case. Police said Hamsa, who was on the run, surrendered before the Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam, on Thursday morning.

He has been remanded to judicial custody. He hails from Nettur in the city. He would be put under observation for COVID-19 at a facility near Angamaly for three days before seeking his custody.

According to police, Hamsa is the one who fatally stabbed Abhimanyu during a clash between activists of Students Federation of India (SFI) and and Campus Front activists over a graffiti in the college campus. Sixteen activists of Popular Front of India (PFI), its student and political offshoots -- Campus Front and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) -- were named as accused in the charge sheet filed by police in September 2018 into the killing of the student leader.

The 1,500-page charge sheet, submitted before Ernakulam Judicial First Class Court-II, has stated that the activists of these outfits were involved in the killing of Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader Abhimanyu on July 2. Muhammed, a third-year Arabic degree student in the Maharaja's College, allegedly organised the group, comprising activists of PFI, SDPI and Campus Front, to attack SFI activists in the college campus.