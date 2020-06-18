Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-China protests rock West Bengal

Hundreds of people, irrespective of their political affiliations, staged protests in various parts of the state on against the killing of the jawans. Traders in Siliguri's famed Hong Kong Market, known for selling Chinese goods, said they were planning to change the name of the market and boycott products from the neighbouring country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:30 IST
Anti-China protests rock West Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Anti-China protests erupted in various parts of West Bengal on Thursday against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including two from the state, in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. People came out on the streets in large numbers calling for boycott of Chinese products. Chinese flags and posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping were burnt in various parts of the state, amid slogans hailing the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers.

The state unit of Shiv Sena took out a protest march outside the Chinese consulate in the Salt Lake area here and destroyed Chinese products including mobile phones. "We want the Indian government to put a complete ban on Chinese goods in the country. Using products made by China is an insult to the martyrdom of our jawans," Shiv Sena state president Ashok Sarkar said.

Carrying posters and placards reading "Boycott Made in China goods", and hailing the Indian armed forces, Youth Congress workers took out a protest rally in central Kolkata and raised anti-China slogans. Hundreds of people, irrespective of their political affiliations, staged protests in various parts of the state on against the killing of the jawans.

Traders in Siliguri's famed Hong Kong Market, known for selling Chinese goods, said they were planning to change the name of the market and boycott products from the neighboring country. "We are planning to change the name of the Hong Kong Market. Some of the shop owners believe that they should stop selling Chinese products and rather sell locally-made goods," a member of the market association said.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP had on Wednesday taken out a candlelight protest march against the killing of the Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Havildar Bipul Roy of Alipurduar district and Sepoy Rajesh Orang of Birbhum were among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash with People's Liberation Army of China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels

The United States said on Thursday is it offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group. Seuxis Solarte and Luciano Marin, both best known by...

Indian students' UK post-study work visa rights safe amid COVID-19 crisis

The UK government has issued updated guidance to confirm that international students, including Indians, will remain eligible for post-study work rights at the end of their degree course even if they have to begin the 2020-21 academic year ...

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn, sources say

State oil giant Saudi Aramco started laying off hundreds of employees this month, two sources familiar with the matter said, as global energy companies reduce their workforces in response to the coronavirus crisis. Like other top oil firms,...

AP CM to take part in all-party meet on India-China standoff

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, according to an official statement. The CM will par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020