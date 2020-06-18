Left Menu
Parts of two residential structures collapse in Mumbai, 3 hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:36 IST
A visual of the house that collapsed house in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on Thursday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, including a senior citizen, suffered minor injuries after a portion of a three- storey chawl in suburban Jogeshwari collapsed on Thursday, civic officials said. In a similar incident in suburban Kurla, a portion of an empty dilapidated building caved in, but nobody was injured, the officials said.

"A part of a chawl collapsed in Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari east, while a corner portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in Kurla west area," a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Three persons were injured in the Jogeshwari incident, while nobody was hurt in Kurla," he said.

The three-storey chawl's portion caved in around 1.30 pm when it was raining. The injured persons were taken to a BMC-run hospital and were discharged after treatment," the official said. Another civic official said that the part of the dilapidated Mehtab building in Kurla collapsed around noon.

"No one was injured in the incident as nobody was staying in the building since it was in a precarious condition," the official said. Fire brigade and civic personnel rushed to the building, which is located near the L administrative ward office of the BMC.

A senior civic official said that the building was declared dilapidated in June 2019. A few people were staying in the other part of the building when the incident occurred, but all of them were immediately shifted to a safe place and the debris of the collapsed portion was cleared.

"In January 2020, a major fire had broken out in the building, after which many residents had vacated the premises," the official said.

