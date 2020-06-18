Left Menu
COVID-19 has highlighted the need to have robust healthcare system: Khandu

After threadbare discussions on re-opening of educational institutions, guidelines for return of stranded people, procurement of labourers, quarantine facilities and sample testing, Khandu said that schools will not reopen before August. The government will review the prevailing situation in July and decide after receiving guidelines from the Union Human Resources Ministry, the chief minister said.

COVID-19 has highlighted the need to have robust healthcare system: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare system and self-sufficiency. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties and community-based organisations for discussing "the way forward" in the post unlock 1.0 period.

"We as Team Arunachal are committed to seriously work in these two directions," the chief minister said. The meeting aimed at finalising standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the post June 30 period by seeking suggestions of all stakeholders as asked by Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi in a video conference on Tuesday last, they said.

The meeting was attended by leaders of political parties like the BJP, Congress, PPA, NPP and the JDU, and community-based organisations such as the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU). After threadbare discussions on re-opening of educational institutions, guidelines for return of stranded people, procurement of labourers, quarantine facilities and sample testing, Khandu said that schools will not reopen before August.

The government will review the prevailing situation in July and decide after receiving guidelines from the Union Human Resources Ministry, the chief minister said. Colleges under Rajiv Gandhi University will reopen as per directives of the University Grant Commission (UGC), he said.

About 14,000 stranded people have returned to the state who have been put under institutional quarantine. They were placed under home quarantine only when they tested negative for two consecutive times as per the prevailing SoPs, Khandu said. He said that a timeline will be set for people wanting to return to the northeastern state from across the country.

Those returning after the timeline will have to bear a minimum cost of institutional quarantine. However, the state government will continue to bear the expenses of the swab test.

At present, all expenses of institutional quarantine and tests are borne by the state government. Five-day institutional quarantine will be mandatory for the returnees followed by RT-PCR testing to be done twice.

This will be applicable to all returnees, including government officials of all ranks, he said. Essential service providers will also need to follow the SoPs, Khandu said.

