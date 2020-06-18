Left Menu
Andhra minister slams TDP general secy for 'provoking' former's party MLCs

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas lambasted TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for "provoking" his party MLCs to create ruckus in the legislative council and to attack ruling party leaders.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas lambasted TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for "provoking" his party MLCs to create ruckus in the legislative council and to attack ruling party leaders. While addressing media, the minister said that "Both Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were breaking the Council rules by recording the House proceedings on the mobile phone. Though Naidu boycotted the Assembly session, he was sitting in the Council gallery to record the session on his mobile."

"Despite the Deputy Chairman directed Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh to stop recording, they continued to do so, the minister alleged. Vellampalli Srinivas further said that when YSRCP members tried to stop NCBN and Lokesh, the TDP members attacked YSRCP members. TDP MLCs Beeda Ravichandra and Deepak Reddy created a ruckus," he added. Condemning the attack on YSRCP members, the minister appealed to the Chairman of the Council to look into the issue and take action.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of creating hurdles in the path of development and trying to influence the chair to scuttle the bills. He said that Naidu does not want the public to benefit from the government welfare schemes and taking revenge against them for defeating the TDP. Minister Srinivas said that "TDP members were intentionally stopping the bills from being passed despite knowing their importance."

He opined that the TDP can stall the bills for a short while but not forever. Minister has alleged that both Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council are biased towards the TDP, and asked them to implement the House rules in an unbiased way. (ANI)

