Finance Ministry seeks proposals first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21

The Finance Ministry has written to financial advisors of all ministries and departments inviting proposals for inclusion in the first batch of supplementary demands for grants 2020-21 which are proposed to be placed before the Parliament in the ensuing monsoon session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:31 IST
Finance Ministry seeks proposals first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

An office memorandum of Finance Ministry said the proposals by the ministries must be sent to the budget division of the Finance Ministry by June 29. It has also specified the types of cases that should be proposed.

The Finance Ministry had issued an order in the first week of June that no new scheme/sub-scheme whether under delegate power of administrative ministry including SFC proposals or through EFC should be initiated this year (2020-2021) except the proposal announced under Pradhanmantri Gareeb Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special package announced. The ministry had said that initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved will remain suspended for one year till march 31, 2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier. This is applicable for those schemes as well for which in-principle approval has already been given by the Department of Expenditure. (ANI)

