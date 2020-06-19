3 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Pampore

Three terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in south Kashmir's Pampore on Friday, informed Dilbag Singh DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police. "Both ongoing operations resumed in the morning today. At Meej in Pampore after killing one terrorist, two others entered local Jamia mosque which is a huge structure. Restraint exercised and only limited tactics used," he said.

"Two terrorists hiding in the mosque also neutralized by the operation party. With this, all three terrorists trapped at Meej, Pampore are neutralized," he said. Further search operations in the area are underway.