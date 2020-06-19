People from Northeast protest against China

A group of people from Northeast India protested against China in southwest Delhi on Friday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent border clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, police said. Around 20 members of Voice of Northeast, an organisation working for the people of the region, staged the protest at Teen Murti Marg, they said.

They shouted slogans against China and left after 15 minutes. They had masks and maintained social distancing. No one was detained, a senior police official said. On Monday night, 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.