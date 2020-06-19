Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots casesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:02 IST
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Court against 41 foreigners who attended the event in South Delhi in March, they said
The remaining chargesheets will be filed at a special court in Karkardooma in connection with the violence in North East Delhi in February
In both the chargesheets, the cases were filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain at the Khajuri Khas police station, a senior police officer said.
ALSO READ
MHA blacklists around 1,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members; bans their entry into India for 10 years: Officials. PTI ACB RT
Delhi Police to file two charge-sheets in northeast Delhi violence today
Delhi Police ASI suspended for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms
MHA blacklists 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members; bans entry into India for 10 years
Delhi Police arrests man for killing cabbie, stealing vehicle