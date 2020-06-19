Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Court against 41 foreigners who attended the event in South Delhi in March, they said

The remaining chargesheets will be filed at a special court in Karkardooma in connection with the violence in North East Delhi in February

In both the chargesheets, the cases were filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain at the Khajuri Khas police station, a senior police officer said.