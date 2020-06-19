Man killed by neighbour over affair

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour in Sisona village here on Friday, police said. The victim, Rajan, was reportedly having an affair with a woman from the neighbour's family, they said. Rajan’s body was found on the terrace of the accused’s house, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said. According to the victim’s family, Rajan was taken away by the accused, Ishwar and his son Chotu, to their house. They said the duo assaulted Rajan. Singh said security has been tightened in the village, adding the matter is being investigated. In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old person to death in Moti Mahal locality here. According to the police, Prince killed Satish, son of a jeweler, on Thursday night

SHO Anil Kapervan said a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested. PTI CORR SRY