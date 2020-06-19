Palghar: Man blinded in attack by neighbour at civic water tap

A man with partial vision wentblind after being punched in the eye allegedly by a neighbourin a fight at a civic water tap in Nalasopara area of Palghardistrict, police said on Friday

While the incident took place on May 17, the complaintwas filed recently after the victim returned home posthospitalisation, an official said

"Umesh Sharma, who had vision in just one eye, and hisneighbour Anil Nishad had a fight at a civic water tap. Nishadpunched Sharma in the eye with vision. Doctors have saidSharma is now completely blind. We are probing the case," headded.