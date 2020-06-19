375 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

With 376 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of novel coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 6230 in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health bulletin on Friday. A total of 3069 are active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 4 deaths were reported 2 in Krishna district and one each in Prakasam and in Srikakulam. Total deaths have gone up to 96 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 82 persons have been discharged. The total number of people cured/discharged so far in the state is 3065.