Over 800 challaned in Delhi for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks in public and violating social distancing norms, officials said

According to police, 832 challans were issued on Friday for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms

A total of 5,646 challans have been issued since Monday, they said. The Delhi Police has also distributed masks to people across different shelter homes and residential areas in Delhi. A total of 25,134 masks have been distributed by police, they added.