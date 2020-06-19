Left Menu
3 labourers commit suicide in separate incidents in UP's Banda, Fatehpur

The body of migrant labourer Rajju (21), who had returned from Vapi in Gujarat around 25 days ago, was found in Tendra locality under Bisanda Police Station area in Banda on Thursday, sub inspector in-charge of Oran police chowki, Sultan Singh said. In the second incident in Mahotara village under Atarra Police Station area in the same district, Brij Raghav Yadav (36), took the extreme step allegedly due to a financial crisis, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Tiwari said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:20 IST
Three labourers, including two migrants, allegedly hanged themselves in separate incidents in Banda and Fatehpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The body of migrant labourer Rajju (21), who had returned from Vapi in Gujarat around 25 days ago, was found in Tendra locality under Bisanda Police Station area in Banda on Thursday, sub inspector in-charge of Oran police chowki, Sultan Singh said.

In the second incident in Mahotara village under Atarra Police Station area in the same district, Brij Raghav Yadav (36), took the extreme step allegedly due to a financial crisis, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Tiwari said. Father of Raghav, who was a mason, said he was unemployed for the last two months and the financial crunch led to frequent fights in the house.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said. In Fatehpur, a migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of his house following a heated argument with his wife, police said.

The incident took place in Vijay Nagar locality of Khaga area on Thursday night, they said. "The body of Rana Pratap (33), a migrant labourer who had returned from Delhi a month ago, was found hanging from a tree in front of his house," Khaga SHO Satyendra Singh said.

According to Pratap's family, his wife along with the couple's child is living with her parents and they had a heated argument over the phone on Thursday night. He took the extreme step after all the family members went to sleep. The matter is being probed and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

