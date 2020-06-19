Left Menu
AP inks pact with IGY to set up livestock vaccines manufacturing unit in Pulivendulu

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it has inked an agreement with Immunologix India Private Ltd (IGY) for setting up a livestock vaccines manufacturing unit in the Chief Minister's home constituency Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:57 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it has inked an agreement with Immunologix India Private Ltd (IGY) for setting up a livestock vaccines manufacturing unit in the Chief Minister's home constituency Pulivendula in Kadapa district. "The vaccine unit will work under a public private partnership model and IGY will invest about Rs 50 crore," an official statement said.

The unit will manufacture vaccines for livestock and will be made available in the market by 2021. This project will provide employment to about 100 people, it added.

Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock Limited (APCARL) CEO M Srinivas Rao and IGY promoter Adinarrayana Reddy signed a memorandum of agreement in this regard at the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's camp office here.PTI LUX SS PTI PTI.

