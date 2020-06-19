Left Menu
India is one when it comes to national security: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India is one when it comes to national security and the all-party meeting has unequivocally conveyed this message. He also said the meeting was a manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to take all political stakeholders along when it comes to key matters involving India's strategic interests.

"Attended the all-party meet chaired by PM @narendramodi. Meeting had an unequivocal message - India is one when it comes to national security," he said in a tweet. The home minister said all parties are proud of country's armed forces, their valor and have full faith in them to defend India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "The all-party meeting today was enriched by the views of various esteemed leaders. It was a manifestation of PM @narendramodi's commitment to take all political stakeholders along when it comes to key matters involving India's strategic interests," he said in another tweet.

The all-party meeting was called in the wake of Indian Army's stand-off with China's PLA along the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh. Twenty soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh on June 15.

