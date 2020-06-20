Two killed as slabs of underconstruction overbridge collapse in UP's Etah

Two persons were killed when four slabs of an underconstruction overbridge fell on them in Malawan area of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, officials said here. The slabs fell on a passenger vehicle on old GT Road around 7 pm, leaving two men dead, ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said.

He said on being informed, the SSP and the DM along with police force reached the spot. The two men were pulled out but they had already died. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Kumar said. "There is no law and order issue. The widening construction work from Aligarh to Kanpur on old GT Road has been in progress for the last two years," he said Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the DM and the SSP to provide all possible help to the victims.