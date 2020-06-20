Left Menu
Man killed by lover's family in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The father, uncle and six other members of the girl's family were booked in connection with the incident, they said. The half-naked body of the man with multiple injuries was recovered on Friday morning from a field in forest area near Raghunathpura village under Ratlai police station limits, police said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-06-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 01:16 IST
Man killed by lover's family in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 26-year-old man in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district was allegedly abducted and killed by his lover's family members who were opposed to their relationship, police said on Friday. The father, uncle and six other members of the girl's family were booked in connection with the incident, they said.

The half-naked body of the man with multiple injuries was recovered on Friday morning from a field in forest area near Raghunathpura village under Ratlai police station limits, police said. The victim was identied as Rakesh Kumar Teli, resident of Ratlai town, DSP Vijayshankar Sharma said.

Two accused, identified as Radulal Lodha (60), the father of the girl, and Badrilal Lodha (58), her uncle, were arrested while efforts are underway to search other accused identified as Jagdish Lodha, Bade Singh alias Vijay Singh Lodha and 4 other of the family are underway to nab, the DSP said. Initial investigation revealed that Rakesh worked was engaged as a driver for the family of the accused and was in a relationship with a girl from the family. He was spotted with the girl on Thursday noon, police said.

The accused, in order to conceal the identity of the victim, changed his clothes, mobile, other belongings and wore him a half paint and threw his body in the field away from the village, he added. The body was handed over to family members on Friday after postmortem, he said.

