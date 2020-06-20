Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand moves SC against Centre's decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining

The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Central government's decision to unveil the process for the virtual auction of coal blocks for commercial mining.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:54 IST
Jharkhand moves SC against Centre's decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Central government's decision to unveil the process for the virtual auction of coal blocks for commercial mining. Jharkhand Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the state government moved a writ petition in the apex court on Friday contending that the decision to auction the coal blocks, some of which are in Jharkhand, will not benefit the state in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state will incur a loss as it would not fetch the market price, says the plea, according to Ranjan. He said that a proper assessment related to the adverse impact on a huge tribal population and forests has not been done and added that a detailed study covering all aspects of the decision is required. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining and reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports.

This comes as despite having the world's fourth-largest coal reserves and being the second-largest producer, the country is the second-largest importer of coal. The rollout of commercial coal mining is part of the series of announcements made by the Centre under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. It is expected to boost private sector participation which will, in turn, lead to higher production and enhance competition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sends back to India imported aluminum billets after spotting leafhopper insect

The US has sent back to India a container of imported aluminium billets after agriculture specialists spotted a green rice leafhopper in it, according to the Customs and Border Protection officials. The US Department of Agriculture confirme...

Two 'royals' in MP gain RS entry after defeat in LS polls

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his once arch rival and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, both belonging to two erstwhile royal families in Madhya Pradesh, have made their way to the Rajya Sabha after tasting defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabh...

Heather Locklear is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Heisser

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear and boyfriend Chris Heisser are engaged. Locklear, 58, and&#160;Heisser&#160;are high school&#160;sweethearts who rekindled their romance years ago.A source close to the couple told People magazine that t...

UK to conclude England's 2-metre COVID-19 rule review soon -minister

Britains government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said. Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020