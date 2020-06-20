Four injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Rampur sector
"On 20 June 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesman said. He said four civilians were injured in the Pakistani firing.
He said four civilians were injured in the Pakistani firing. The Army has given a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said.
