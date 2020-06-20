Very stringent measures against COVID-19 in store, says CM

Jolted by an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday that the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) would come out with very stringent measures to prevent the spread of the infection. He told newsmen that an unprecedented single-day spike was witnessed with 52 new cases reported.

"We can never leave things to pass as it is and the stringent measures will be decided upon at the meeting of the DMA on Sunday," he said. Since people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, which are hotspots for the infection, were coming into Puducherry, he asked them to keep off the union territory.

"We will take everything into consideration and roll out a very stringent action-plan at the meeting, and people have to bear with the inconvenience," the chief minister said. He said the lax adherence to the wearing of a mask and social distancing norms by the people here was a cause for serious concern.