Left Menu
Development News Edition

Very stringent measures against COVID-19 in store, says CM

Puducherry, June 20 (PTI): Jolted by increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday that the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) would come out with very stringent measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:08 IST
Very stringent measures against COVID-19 in store, says CM
Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasami. File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Jolted by an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday that the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) would come out with very stringent measures to prevent the spread of the infection. He told newsmen that an unprecedented single-day spike was witnessed with 52 new cases reported.

"We can never leave things to pass as it is and the stringent measures will be decided upon at the meeting of the DMA on Sunday," he said. Since people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, which are hotspots for the infection, were coming into Puducherry, he asked them to keep off the union territory.

"We will take everything into consideration and roll out a very stringent action-plan at the meeting, and people have to bear with the inconvenience," the chief minister said. He said the lax adherence to the wearing of a mask and social distancing norms by the people here was a cause for serious concern.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. calls for calm, dialogue amid huge Mali protests

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for calm and dialogue in Mali after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in the capital Bamako on Friday demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita step down. Keita was re-elect...

HC seeks response of Tihar jail on Pinjra Tod member’s plea for legal assistance with lawyers

The Delhi High Court has sought response of Tihar Jail on a plea by a woman member of Pinjra Tod group, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in North East Delhi, seeking daily access to her lawyer through video confer...

COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG

Only those COVID positive patients who dont require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and dont have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. Hi...

DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nations capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the killing o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020