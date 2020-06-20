BMC sets up special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Richardson and Cruddas (engineering company) premises in Byculla, Mumbai, said BMC.

Out of 1,000 beds, 300 are ICU (intensive care unit) beds with oxygen supply and other facilities. It will be operational by the end of June, BMC informed.

Maharashtra has so far reported 124331 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.