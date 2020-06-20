Gujarat COVID-19 case count up by 539 to 26,737; 20 more die

Gujarat on Saturday reported 539 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, taking the count to 26,737 and fatalities to 1,639, state Health department said. With 535 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 18,702.

Gujarat now has 6,396 cases including 66 critical patients, it said. A total of 3,19,414 samples have been tested so far in the state. PTI KA PD NSK NSK