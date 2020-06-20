Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 306 to 18,564; death toll 1,312

The number of micro-containment areas in Ahmedabad now stands at 36, the AMC bulletin said. At ten, the highest number of areas fall under west zone and five in south west zone.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:42 IST
Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 306 to 18,564; death toll 1,312

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 306 to 18,564 on Saturday while the death toll went up by 16 to 1,312, state Health department said. A total of 418 patients recovered in the day, taking the total such cases to 13,185.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has added 30 new localities in its list of micro-containment areas while retaining six from the previous list. The number of micro-containment areas in Ahmedabad now stands at 36, the AMC bulletin said.

At ten, the highest number of areas fall under west zone and five in south west zone. About 25,000 people are now living in containment areas, as per the list.

As per the AMC, west zone in the city has the highest 840 active COVID-19 cases, which is 23 per cent of the total active cases, followed by north zone which has 694 cases at 19 per cent. The civic body said the number of recovered cases in the city has risen to 12,629 while the recovery rate has improved to about 72 per cent.

With 1,266 deaths so far, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Ahmedabad now stands at 7.2 per cent, it said. The number of active "super spreaders" in the city stands at 694, which is nearly 19 per cent of the total cases, as per the AMC bulletin.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third arrest in Punjab's Behbal Kalan police firing incident

A Punjab police SIT, probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, on Saturday said it has arrested another person on the charge of conspiring with other accused in fabricating the self-defence theory. Pankaj Bansal o...

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister K K Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the b...

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district four each from Kangra and Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020