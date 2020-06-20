Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 306 to 18,564; death toll 1,312

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 306 to 18,564 on Saturday while the death toll went up by 16 to 1,312, state Health department said. A total of 418 patients recovered in the day, taking the total such cases to 13,185.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has added 30 new localities in its list of micro-containment areas while retaining six from the previous list. The number of micro-containment areas in Ahmedabad now stands at 36, the AMC bulletin said.

At ten, the highest number of areas fall under west zone and five in south west zone. About 25,000 people are now living in containment areas, as per the list.

As per the AMC, west zone in the city has the highest 840 active COVID-19 cases, which is 23 per cent of the total active cases, followed by north zone which has 694 cases at 19 per cent. The civic body said the number of recovered cases in the city has risen to 12,629 while the recovery rate has improved to about 72 per cent.

With 1,266 deaths so far, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Ahmedabad now stands at 7.2 per cent, it said. The number of active "super spreaders" in the city stands at 694, which is nearly 19 per cent of the total cases, as per the AMC bulletin.