One terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One terrorist has been killed by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. According to the Kashmir Zone police, the terrorist killed is yet to be identified.

"So far 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," a tweet by the handle of the Kashmir Zone police read. Earlier today, Inspector General (IG) Police, Srinagar Vijay Kumar had said that out of the three terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire with security forces in Zadibal area, one was involved in the attack on BSF jawans which took place last month.

The police official added that the security forces, after getting to know that two of the terrorists were local residents, had called up their parents to appeal to them for surrendering. The joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area. (ANI)