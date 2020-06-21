Left Menu
Third terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal

A third terrorist was killed in the operation by security forces in the Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:27 IST
Visual from Zadibal area in Srinagar where an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A third terrorist was killed in the operation by security forces in the Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. "Zadibal Encounter - Third terrorist killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read.

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police department told ANI that those killed included "a Pakistani terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was active in South Kashmir for the past few years. Another terrorist escaped." Sources also added that two weapons have been recovered during the search operation. "An AK-47 and an M4 US-made rifle have been recovered," sources added. Ths US-made rifle is of the same make and model recovered from shooting down a Pakistani drone in Kathua district earlier.

"The weapons brought in by the drone were to further reach a Jaish-e-Mohmmad Pakistani terrorist, Ali Bhai, currently active in South Kashmir," they said. The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar congratulated the teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF for conducting the operation successfully "with no collateral damage".

"One of the killed terrorists was involved in an attack on BSF near Pandach Chowk in which 2 BSF personnel martyred. JusticeDone: IGP Kashmir," another tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. The joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Mobile internet services had been snapped in the Srinagar area. (ANI)

