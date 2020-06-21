Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Locals block roads leading to waterfalls in Goa

Let the COVID-19 situation normalise, then we can think of welcoming people, he said. Suresh Naik, a local from Sanguem taluka in South Goa district, said villagers have put up boards on roads leading the waterfalls to stop the entry of visitors to the area.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:01 IST
COVID-19: Locals block roads leading to waterfalls in Goa

Residents of some villages in Goa have blocked roads leading to the picturesque waterfalls in the state to prevent visitors from going there in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid nuisance at those places. A number of waterfalls are located in the coastal state's Sattari, Sanguem and Canacona talukas which spring to life during the monsoon season, attracting visitors.

Most of the waterfalls under Sattari taluka of North Goa district fall within the Mahadeyi Wildlife Sanctuary area. On Sunday, residents of Brahmakarmali village in Sattari blocked roads leading to a waterfall there by laying trees. They also put up boards, cautioning visitors not to go to the waterfall or indulge in merry-making.

Parag Khadilker, member of the Nagargao panchayat in Sattari, said picnickers and trekkers created nuisance by throwing garbage, plastic and broken liquor bottles near the waterfalls and in other forest areas. "The outbreak of COVID-19 is also one the reasons why we are prohibiting visitors here. Let the COVID-19 situation normalise, then we can think of welcoming people, he said.

Suresh Naik, a local from Sanguem taluka in South Goa district, said villagers have put up boards on roads leading the waterfalls to stop the entry of visitors to the area. "We were shocked when the first COVID-19case was detected in Sanguem earlier this month. We dont want the virus to spread further, he said.

Similarly, locals at Cotigao in Canacona taluka of South Goa were also prohibiting people from visiting waterfalls in the area. "It was a collective decision of the villagers not to allow visitors to the waterfalls, said Shivkautuk Desai, a resident of Cotigao.

Though legally no one can be banned, villagers urge the visitors not to enter the area and most of the times the travellers listen and go away, he said. Till Saturday, Goa reported 754 COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

In a major blow to Oil India Limited OIL, the Pollution Control Board PCB, Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to close down all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. ...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...

Every time a woman threatens patriarchy, she is branded a witch: Rahul Bose on ‘Bulbbul’

For actor Rahul Bose, Bulbbul offered a chance to be a part of a story that was told with a great deal of sensitivity and realism by reinterpreting a folklore to narrate the coming-of-age story of a woman. Bose, whose varied filmography acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020