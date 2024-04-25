Left Menu

Goa CM Reviews Arrangements for PM Modi's Rally in South Goa on April 27

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:03 IST
Leaders of the ruling BJP in Goa on Thursday held a meeting to take stock of the preparations for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in South Goa on April 27. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the BITS Pilani ground near Vasco town, where PM Modi is scheduled to address the meeting. Prior to his visit, senior BJP leaders, including the party general secretary B L Santhosh, held a meeting to review the preparations. PM Modi's public meeting is scheduled to commence at 5 pm, BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo from the South Goa parliamentary seat.

Talking to reporters, CM Sawant said, ''More than 50,000 people are likely to attend the rally.'' ''BJP is all set to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa,'' he said, adding that the BJP candidates are getting overwhelming response from the voters.

People will repose their faith in the leadership of PM Modi and the policies of the central government, he said. ''The dream of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) is achieved with the participation of each citizen. We are heading towards Viksit Bharat by forming a government at the Centre once again,'' Sawant said. The BJP has fielded Union minister Shripad Naik as their candidate from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

