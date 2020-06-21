Left Menu
New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

. DES3 RJ-SALASAR TEMPLE Salasar temple to open after July 31 Jaipur: The famous Salasar temple in Rajasthan's Churu district will not open for devotees before July 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the temple management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 16:38 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL29 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said. . DEL32 UKD-NEPAL-PROPAGANDA Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs Pithoragarh (U’Khand): Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said. .

DES11 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Four more deaths, 154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 341 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while the cases climbed to 14,691 after 154 people tested positive, officials said.

DES21 HR-LD ECLIPSE Solar eclipse: No fair, only simple religious ceremony this time in Kurukshetra Kurukshetra: A simple religious ceremony was held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar here on Sunday as the administration had decided not to allow any fair this time on the occasion of solar eclipse amid the coronavirus pandemic. . DES16 UP-ECLIPSE Overcast conditions play a spoilsport for sky gazers Lucknow: Overcast conditions here on Sunday proved a dampener for sky gazers keen on having a glimpse of an annular solar eclipse which coincided with the summer solstice, the longest day in the northern hemisphere. DES20 UP-INTERNATIONAL-YOGA-DAY People mark Yoga Day indoors in UP due to coronavirus pandemic Lucknow: Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, people stayed indoors in Lucknow on the International Day of Yoga..

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-YOGA DAY MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic Bhopal A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exerci...

Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations

In a major blow to Oil India Limited OIL, the Pollution Control Board PCB, Assam on Sunday issued closure notice to OIL to close down all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. ...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via ...

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.At his Sunday address in St. Peters Square, Francis ...
