Punjab SC commission member suspended

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has approved the suspension of Poonam Kangra as a non-official member of the state commission for Scheduled Castes following the registration of an abetment to suicide case against her. Following the CM's clearance, the state government has placed Kangra's membership under suspension with immediate effect, said an official release here.

The CM had also ordered an inquiry against Kangra, who was arrested along with her husband and son by the Sangrur police a few days ago. A man in Sangrur had allegedly committed suicide on June 4 after his daughter allegedly eloped with Kangra’s son.

The Sangrur police then registered a case of abetment to suicide against Kangra and her family members..