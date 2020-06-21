Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freeze on new posts to cutting down on stationary use, rlys set to adopt austerity measures

Calling for a freeze in the creation of new posts, rationalisation of manpower at workshops, shifting outsourced work to CSR, moving ceremonial functions to digital platforms, cutting down on use of stationary by 50 per cent -- the railways is gearing up to adopt a slew of austerity measures proposed by its financial commissioner in view of the serious dent in its earnings this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:51 IST
Freeze on new posts to cutting down on stationary use, rlys set to adopt austerity measures

Calling for a freeze in the creation of new posts, rationalization of manpower at workshops, shifting outsourced work to CSR, moving ceremonial functions to digital platforms, cutting down on use of stationary by 50 per cent -- the railways is gearing up to adopt a slew of austerity measures proposed by its financial commissioner in view of the serious dent in its earnings this year due to the coronavirus crisis. In a letter dated June 19, the financial commissioner of the railways told the general managers of all the zones that the traffic earnings of the national transporter dropped by 58 per cent at the end of May, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. "There is a need to explore new areas of expenditure control and enhancement of earnings," the letter said. It stated that such measures were already announced by the then financial commissioner in 2017 and the Railway Board in 2019. "As you are aware, the railways has been mandated by the government to meet all of its revenue expenses, including pension, from its own receipts. The COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown are, however, likely to adversely impact the budgeted earnings target of the current year," the letter said.

It also advised the zones to control expenditure by reducing staff cost, rationalizing staff and also by making them perform multiple tasks. It also asked the zones to review contracts, reduce energy consumption and cut cost in administrative and other areas. "Immediate review of re-engaged staff and feasibility of curtailing the same to bare minimum shall be explored. Freeze new post creation except safety-related posts.

"Review of posts created in the last two years should be done and if recruitment has not been done against those posts, the same may be reviewed for surrendering, rationalization of manpower in workshops. Time and motion study of workshops and production units for review of allowed time and incentives," the letter said. The financial commissioner also recommended that all file work be moved to the digital sphere and advised that all correspondence must be done through secure e-mails. It also instructed the zones to reduce the use of stationery articles, cartridges and other items by at least 50 per cent. It also asked the zones to review and close all uneconomic branches of the ministry. Describing the annual inspection by the general manager as a "big affair", the financial commissioner said, "Annual inspections should be a silent and low-key affair with the minimum number of staff required." The letter also said all outsourced activities such as on-board housekeeping, linen management, station cleaning, elevator and escalator manning, station announcement should be reviewed and curtailed and attempts should be made to get them done through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The financial commissioner also proposed grounding of all diesel locomotives of over 31 years through sale or export.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,186

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. The death toll stands at 550 ...

Soccer-Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

Germanys Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. Pay TV broadcaster Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp , is expected to re...

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

UK park stabbing spree that killed three people declared terrorist attack

A lone attacker, believed to be a Libyan refugee, went on a stabbing spree in a busy park in the southern English city of Reading, killing three people and injuring three others, the deadliest terrorist incident to strike Britain since 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020