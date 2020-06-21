International Yoga Day celebrated across J-K and Ladakh

The International Yoga Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Sunday, with Lt governors of the two UTs taking part in the special events at their residences and urging people to practice yoga at their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) also held yoga sessions inside their camps to mark the day.

A Raj Bhavan spokesman in Jammu said Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, along with his wife Smita Murmu, led the celebrations in J-K by practicing yoga at home as per the common yoga protocol issued by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, in consonance with the theme "Yoga@Homeand Yoga with family". Murmu, in his message, encouraged the people to practice yoga from their homes during the challenging situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yoga maintains harmony between the body and mind of practitioners and is useful in managing lifestyle disorders, mental stress and wellbeing, especially improving respiratory health and immunity during this ongoing situation," he said. The Lt governor advised the people to inculcate yoga in their daily routine as a way of life for a balanced, healthy and peaceful living. Principal Secretary to the lieutenant governor, Bipul Pathak, senior officers, security personnel, household and secretariat staff of the Raj Bhavan also participated in the yoga session while maintaining adequate social distancing, the spokesman said.

Reports from Ladakh said the International Yoga Day was celebrated throughout the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur observed the event at Raj Niwas in Leh where he performed several 'yoga asanas'.

Mathur, in his message, stressed on the importance of yoga and said it is the most valuable gift of our ancient tradition. He ascribed great physical, mental and spiritual benefits to the yoga practice and exhorted upon the people to inculcate the habit of practicing yoga in daily life.

"Yoga enhances personal endurance and it can help in fighting pandemic like COVID-19," Mathur said, adding that yoga can contribute towards social well-being and building peace. Besides the security forces, various political, government and non-government organizations also held a series of functions across the two UTs to mark the day, officials said.