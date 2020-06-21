Left Menu
One death, 122 fresh cases in Punjab; total count 4,074

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 758 cases, followed by 553 in Jalandhar; 550 in Ludhiana; 217 in Mohali; 209 in Patiala; 206 in Sangrur; 181 each in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur; 182 in Pathankot; 162 in Hoshiarpur; 123 in SBS Nagar; 95 in Faridkot; 89 in Rupnagar; 88 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 81 in Muktsar; 75 in Moga; 64 in Bathinda; 65 in Kapurthala; 62 in Ferozepur; 61 in Fazilka, 43 in Barnala; 39 in Mansa.

The Punjab health authorities on Sunday reported one more coronavirus death as 122 fresh infections surfaced, taking the total to 4,074 cases and 99 deaths. Since June 15, the state has witnessed a spike of 934 cases.

On Sunday, the maximum 54 cases were reported from Ludhiana, one of the worst-hit districts in the state. According to a medical bulletin, the fresh death took place in Ferozepur.

Sixteen cases were detected in Pathankot; seven in Hoshiarpur; six each in Jalandhar and Fazilka; five each in Gurdaspur and Rupnagar; four each in Amritsar and Mohali; three each in Patiala and Kapurthala and two each in SBS Nagar, Muktsar and Sangrur; one each in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said. An assistant sub-inspector at Hoshiarpur and two police officials in Pathankot were among new coronavirus cases. Twenty-two coronavirus patients recovered from various hospitals. A total of 2,700 people have been cured of the infection so far, the bulletin said. There are 1,275 active cases in the state as of now, it said. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 758 cases, followed by 553 in Jalandhar; 550 in Ludhiana; 217 in Mohali; 209 in Patiala; 206 in Sangrur; 181 each in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur; 182 in Pathankot; 162 in Hoshiarpur; 123 in SBS Nagar; 95 in Faridkot; 89 in Rupnagar; 88 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 81 in Muktsar; 75 in Moga; 64 in Bathinda; 65 in Kapurthala; 62 in Ferozepur; 61 in Fazilka, 43 in Barnala; 39 in Mansa. Five patients are critical and on ventilator while 21 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 2,40,803 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said..

