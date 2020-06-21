Drug racket busted; techie among 3 arrested
On specific information, two cars were intercepted and 25 gm of cocaine, 105 gm of MDMA, four blots of LSD, 25 gm of hashish oil and 250 gm of ganja were seized, a press release said. Six others from Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai from whom the drugs were purchased by the trio were absconding,the officials said.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:18 IST
Hyderabad, June 21 (PTI): A drug racket has been busted with the arrest of three people, including a software professional, Excise officials said here on Sunday. On specific information, two cars were intercepted and 25 gm of cocaine, 105 gm of MDMA, four blots of LSD, 25 gm of hashish oil and 250 gm of ganja were seized, a press release said.
Six others from Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai from whom the drugs were purchased by the trio were absconding,the officials said. Besides the two cars, a bike used in transporting the narcotics was impounded, they said without disclosing the value of the banned substances seized.
ALSO READ
Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop low-cost test kit that can detect COVID-19 within 20 minutes
Hyderabad: SCR Women's Welfare Organisation distributes COVID-19 safety equipment to paramedical staff
'STREE' to support, empower women undergoing domestic violence launched in Hyderabad
IIIT Hyderabad Introduces New Measures to Improve Gender Diversity
Blood donation camp organised in Hyderabad for thalassemia patients