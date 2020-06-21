Nagpur: Man cuts birthday cake with sword, arrested

A 27-year-old man who recentlycut his birthday cake with a sword in Nagpur was arrestedunder the Arms Act with police claiming he was planning tocommit a crime with it

An Ajni police station official on Sunday identifiedthe man as Aman Vakil Ufade, a resident of Rahate Nagar

"We were alerted that he cut a birthday cake with asword. We arrested him as he was plotting a crime with thesword. He has been charged under the Arms Act and MaharashtraPolice Act," he added.