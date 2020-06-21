Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 273 to 18,837; death toll 1,332

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose by 273 to 18,837 on Sunday while the death toll increased by 20 to 1,332, state Health department said. With 427 patients being discharged from hospitals in the day, the count of the recovered cases in the district went up to 13,612, it said.

Ahmedabad district now accounts for the highest 1,332 of the total 1,664 COVID-19 fatalities in Gujarat and 13,612 of the cumulative 27,317 cases. As per Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) COVID bulletin issued earlier in the day, the civic areas have so far reported 17,873 coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases in Ahmedabad stands at 3,561 while the death toll is 1,282. A total of 13,030 patients have recovered from the infection, it stated. In parts of Ahmedabad district under panchayat, 13 new cases were reported, as per data.

The district panchayat area now has 123 active cases. A COVID-19 patient has died of the disease in the district.