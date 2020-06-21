Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

He said the girl is in trauma and more information about the crime can be obtained when her health improves. "Search is underway to nab the other culprits and an investigation into the case is on," Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajiv Saikia said.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:46 IST
Two arrested for raping minor in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two accused were apprehended in the early hours, while another managed to escape. Baruah said the 15-year-old girl was returning home from Marwaripatty area of Dibrugarh on Saturday evening when the duo picked her up on their motorcycle.

"They took her inside a tea garden near Assam Medical College and raped her. We have completed the medical examination of the minor girl and rape is confirmed," the police officer said. He said the girl is in trauma and more information about the crime can be obtained when her health improves.

"Search is underway to nab the other culprits and an investigation into the case is on," Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajiv Saikia said. A case has been registered at Dibrugarh police station under different sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pan...

Nepal's Parliamentary Committee supports amendment in Citizenship Act, Parliament soon to start discussion

Nepals parliamentary committee on Sunday has voted in favour of amending the countrys citizenship act that would require seven years threshold for foreign women to get naturalized citizenship after marrying a Nepali citizen. A meeting of St...

People who called Aksai Chin useless are questioning PM Modi today: Dharmendra Pradhan on India-China situation

Senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum Minister on Sunday in an indirect reference to Congress party said that those who question Indias military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Pr...

Strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures, ramp up tests: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures and ramp up coronavirus tests in the state. Efforts should be made to achieve the COVID-19 testing target of 20,000 per day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020